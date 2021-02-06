STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS inaugurates Naruvi Hospitals

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Naruvi Hospitals at Vellore on Friday through videoconferencing. 

Published: 06th February 2021 06:59 AM

Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating the Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore via videoconference on Friday.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated Naruvi Hospitals at Vellore on Friday through videoconferencing. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes KC Veeramani, Naruvi Hospitals Chairman GV Sampath, MGR University Chancellor and former MP C Shanmugam were present on the occasion.

Vice Chairman of Naruvi Hospitals Anitha Sampath, senior doctors, paramedic staff and nurses were present here in Vellore. The state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital has been equipped with 3-Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, which enable doctors to see images of internal organs and structures in great detail and from many angles, and 128-Slice CT (Computerised Tomography)

Scanner to provide clear, three-dimensional images, and a dedicated Cardiac Cath Lab, and Special department for Interventional Pulmonology, a key discipline that has emerged to cure Covid-19, and 15 Modular Operation Theatres, all from ‘HT Labor’, Germany, and ‘Rosa Robot’ for Epilepsy Surgery, a sophisticated equipment from France. This is the third such installation in India as on date.

