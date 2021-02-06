STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Influencers must be cautious while exercising their right to free speech: Madras High Court

In the name of our religious beliefs, we, as a society, are falling into the hands of misconceptions and extremities, the Madras High Court observed on Friday.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the name of our religious beliefs, we, as a society, are falling into the hands of misconceptions and extremities, the Madras High Court observed on Friday. “These extremities have always known to incite hatred, violence, and bitterness across history,” it said, while hearing a case filed against an evangelist for his alleged derogatory statements against Hinduism.

The court held that persons capable of influencing large sections of the society, driven by religious sentiments, must be extremely cautious in exercising rights of expression or religion. “It is the fundamental duty of every citizen to preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture.”

Mohan C Lazarus, an evangelist and founder of Jesus Redeems, was accused of making derogatory statements while addressing a gathering in 2016. Multiple FIRs were filed against him after a video of his speech went viral, prompting Lazarus to approach the court seeking to quash the FIRs.

When the plea was taken up on Friday, Justice N Anand Venkatesh cited the Sermon on the Mount and said, “Jesus Christ’s words clearly reveal that the religion or its ideals do not intend to incite its followers to judge or demean another religion for its own growth and propagation.”  

Senior counsel, Issac Mohanlal, filed an affidavit on behalf of Lazarus tendering an unconditional apology. He also assured that such an instance will not happen in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp