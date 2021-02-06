Influencers must be cautious while exercising their right to free speech: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the name of our religious beliefs, we, as a society, are falling into the hands of misconceptions and extremities, the Madras High Court observed on Friday. “These extremities have always known to incite hatred, violence, and bitterness across history,” it said, while hearing a case filed against an evangelist for his alleged derogatory statements against Hinduism.

The court held that persons capable of influencing large sections of the society, driven by religious sentiments, must be extremely cautious in exercising rights of expression or religion. “It is the fundamental duty of every citizen to preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture.”

Mohan C Lazarus, an evangelist and founder of Jesus Redeems, was accused of making derogatory statements while addressing a gathering in 2016. Multiple FIRs were filed against him after a video of his speech went viral, prompting Lazarus to approach the court seeking to quash the FIRs.

When the plea was taken up on Friday, Justice N Anand Venkatesh cited the Sermon on the Mount and said, “Jesus Christ’s words clearly reveal that the religion or its ideals do not intend to incite its followers to judge or demean another religion for its own growth and propagation.”

Senior counsel, Issac Mohanlal, filed an affidavit on behalf of Lazarus tendering an unconditional apology. He also assured that such an instance will not happen in the future.