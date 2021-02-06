MGR’s foster children allege land encroachment by AMMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former chief minister MG Ramachandran’s foster children have moved the Madras High Court charging AMMK cadre of encroaching a piece of land near MGR’s Ramapuram residence.

Advocate Elangovan, appearing on behalf of petitioners Geetha M Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan, made a mention for urgent hearing of the matter on Friday.

A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran assured that the petition will be heard on Monday.

The petitioners alleged that Thiruvallur district secretary of AMMK Lucky Murugan had encroached the platform near the front gate of their Ramapuram residence and constructed a flag post there.

“Based on our complaint, authorities removed the structure on January 29. However, Murugan again built a flag post there on February 1 and threatened us,” the petitioners claimed. They also sought police protection for their families.

