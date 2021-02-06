STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MGR’s foster children allege land encroachment by AMMK

A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran assured that the petition will be heard on Monday.

Published: 06th February 2021 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former chief minister MG Ramachandran’s foster children have moved the Madras High Court charging AMMK cadre of encroaching a piece of land near MGR’s Ramapuram residence.

Advocate Elangovan, appearing on behalf of petitioners Geetha M Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan, made a mention for urgent hearing of the matter on Friday. 

A division bench of Justice M Sathyanarayanan and Justice AA Nakkiran assured that the petition will be heard on Monday.

The petitioners alleged that Thiruvallur district secretary of AMMK Lucky Murugan had encroached the platform near the front gate of their Ramapuram residence and constructed a flag post there.

“Based on our complaint, authorities removed the structure on January 29. However, Murugan again built a flag post there on February 1 and threatened us,” the petitioners claimed. They also sought police protection for their families.

Flag post
The petitioners alleged that the AMMK Thiruvallur district secretary encroached the platform near Ramapuram residence gate and constructed a flag post there

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGR AIADMK MGR land
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp