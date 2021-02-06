Team assesses rain damage

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The inter-ministerial team visited Cuddalore district on Friday to take stock of damage caused by the rain in December and January.

The team, comprised Paul Pandian, Fisheries Development Commissioner, Shubham Garg, Assistant Director of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), and Rananjaj Singh, Regional Officer, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Sources said, besides damage to national highways, damage to agricultural and horticultural crops was taken into account by officials who visited fields and inspected the stock kept on display.