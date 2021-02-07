Accused gives police a slip during medical check-up at hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Man arrested on theft charges escaped from police custody during medical examination at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Friday. On December 12, MTC bus conductor Ezhumalai (43) was robbed off his bag inside Koyambedu Bus Terminus.

Based on his complaint, CMBT police registered a case and arrested Krishna (44) from Maharashtra and Prakash (20) from Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The duo was taken to the Kilpauk Medical College for a check-up before being produced before the magistrate. At around 6 pm, Krishna gave police the slip. A man hunt has been launched for the suspect.