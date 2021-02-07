Child falls from third floor in Chennai, critical

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl reportedly slipped and fell from the third floor of a building in Ayanavaram on Saturday afternoon. She is under critical care at Institute of Child Health in Egmore. Purushothaman and Vijayalakshmi of Kallikuppam had gone to their relative’s house at Pachaikal Veerasamy Housing Board Complex in Ayanavaram along with their daughter Dhyanika.

“Around 12 pm on Saturday, Dhyanika was playing on the bed and she peeked through a window. She slipped and fell from the third floor. Dhyanika was rushed to Institute of Child Health,” said police. The child condition is critical with head injuries and fractures in leg. Ayanavaram police have filed a case.