College student held for filming woman in washroom

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a 20-year-old student for allegedly filming a woman bathe. The victim in her 30s found a person recording video through the bathroom window and raised an alarm. While the suspect fled the spot, a complaint was lodged at Anna Nagar police station.

With the help of CCTV footage, police nabbed the suspect, identified as K Nirmal Krishnan. He was subsequently remanded. Similarly, Kundrathur police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly barging into a house and trying to sexually assault a woman last week. The suspect, identified as R Suresh of Mylapore, was remanded on Friday.