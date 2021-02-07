Cops caught taking bribe from juice shop owner in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tale that reminds us of the age-old bhais and dadas of Mumbai, two personnel attached to the city traffic police allegedly demanded money from the owner of a juice shop for “letting him” run his business in “their area”.

According to sources, Pachaiyappa* runs two hand-cart juice shops in the city, one in the limits of Flower Bazaar traffic police station, and the other under Elephant Gate traffic police station’s jurisdiction.

Head Constable, Nagaraj, attached to Flower Bazaar traffic police station, demanded that the shop owner pay Rs 300 every month to him, and Rs 500 to Jayavelu, Sub-Inspector at Elephant Gate traffic police station, as bribe for allowing him to run the hand-carts in their limits.

Pachaiyappa approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) with a complaint, following which a case was registered and a trap laid for the personnel on Friday. Both of them were caught red-handed and arrested by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials. Further probe is on.