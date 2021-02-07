STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cops caught taking bribe from juice shop owner in Chennai

Sub-Inspector at Elephant Gate traffic police station, as bribe for allowing him to run the hand-carts in their limits.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tale that reminds us of the age-old bhais and dadas of Mumbai, two personnel attached to the city traffic police allegedly demanded money from the owner of a juice shop for “letting him” run his business in “their area”.

According to sources, Pachaiyappa* runs two hand-cart juice shops in the city, one in the limits of Flower Bazaar traffic police station, and the other under Elephant Gate traffic police station’s jurisdiction.

Head Constable, Nagaraj, attached to Flower Bazaar traffic police station, demanded that the shop owner pay Rs 300 every month to him, and Rs 500 to Jayavelu, Sub-Inspector at Elephant Gate traffic police station, as bribe for allowing him to run the hand-carts in their limits.

Pachaiyappa approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) with a complaint, following which a case was registered and a trap laid for the personnel on Friday. Both of them were caught red-handed and arrested by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials. Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai bribe
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp