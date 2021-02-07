Father, sibling arrested for man’s 'murder' in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a Saidapet resident died after a quarrel with his father and elder brother, police arrested the duo on murder charges on Friday. The deceased, V Nesaraj, was running a broadband connection firm and his father, Vedanayagam, is a retired sub-inspector of police.

On Thursday, Nesaraj, who lives on the second-floor of a three storey building in Saidapet, visited his elder brother, Bhagyaraj’s family living on the first floor of the same building, police said.

“An argument erupted between them and in the melee, Vedanagayam and Bhagyaraj allegedly pushed Nesaraj out of the house and closed the grilled gate. However, within seconds, Nesaraj fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Guindy police sent his body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Though doctors reportedly declared that Nesaraj did not die of any injuries caused during the attack, police registered a murder case. They were remanded to judicial custody.