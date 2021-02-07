STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Human rights panel recommendations are binding on State govts: Madras High Court

“The recommendation of the Human Rights panel under Section 18 is an adjudicatory order which is legally and immediately enforceable.

Published: 07th February 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant judgement, a full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that recommendations made by the Human Rights Commission are binding on the State government and the State does not have discretion to avoid their implementation. A full bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan, V Parthiban and M Sundar, in its order observed, “The recommendation of the Human Rights panel under Section 18 is an adjudicatory order which is legally and immediately enforceable.

If the concerned Government or authority fails to implement the recommendation of the Commission within the time stipulated under Section 18(e) of the Act, the Commission can approach Constitutional Court under Section 18(b) of the Act for enforcement by seeking issuance of appropriate writ, order or direction.” The order was made by the full bench after references made by several division benches gave divergent views on the matter. The bench also held that the Commission can order recovery of compensation from State and payment to victims of human rights violation under Human Rights Act.

“The State has no discretion to avoid implementation of the recommendation. In case the State is aggrieved, it can only resort to legal remedy seeking judicial review of the recommendation of the Commission in court. If the recommendations of the Commission are to be construed as recommendatory only and open to acceptance or non-acceptance by the government, then the commission will lose its independence despite being a high judicial body and become subordinated to the executive,” the bench added.

In its 517-page judgement, the court said that officers or employees of State who have been found violating human rights by the Commission, are entitled to challenge the Commission’s orders only in court. “We earnestly trust and hope that the Parliament in its collective wisdom would bring necessary amendments in the Act to provide wherewithal to the Commission for direct execution of the recommendation. By such initiation, the Parliament would be according befitting status to the Commission steered by senior Constitutional dignitaries of the highest legal order,” court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp