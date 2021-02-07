Human rights panel recommendations are binding on State govts: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant judgement, a full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that recommendations made by the Human Rights Commission are binding on the State government and the State does not have discretion to avoid their implementation. A full bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan, V Parthiban and M Sundar, in its order observed, “The recommendation of the Human Rights panel under Section 18 is an adjudicatory order which is legally and immediately enforceable.

If the concerned Government or authority fails to implement the recommendation of the Commission within the time stipulated under Section 18(e) of the Act, the Commission can approach Constitutional Court under Section 18(b) of the Act for enforcement by seeking issuance of appropriate writ, order or direction.” The order was made by the full bench after references made by several division benches gave divergent views on the matter. The bench also held that the Commission can order recovery of compensation from State and payment to victims of human rights violation under Human Rights Act.

“The State has no discretion to avoid implementation of the recommendation. In case the State is aggrieved, it can only resort to legal remedy seeking judicial review of the recommendation of the Commission in court. If the recommendations of the Commission are to be construed as recommendatory only and open to acceptance or non-acceptance by the government, then the commission will lose its independence despite being a high judicial body and become subordinated to the executive,” the bench added.

In its 517-page judgement, the court said that officers or employees of State who have been found violating human rights by the Commission, are entitled to challenge the Commission’s orders only in court. “We earnestly trust and hope that the Parliament in its collective wisdom would bring necessary amendments in the Act to provide wherewithal to the Commission for direct execution of the recommendation. By such initiation, the Parliament would be according befitting status to the Commission steered by senior Constitutional dignitaries of the highest legal order,” court said.