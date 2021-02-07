STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA not invited for inauguration, DMK cadre stage black flag stir

The protesters said that Singanallur MLA N Karthick was not given an invite to the launch of projects in ward 37, which falls within his constituency.

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK cadre staged a black flag protest on Saturday against Minister SP Velumani for allegedly not inviting their party MLA for the inauguration of development works in Peelamedu. The protesters said that Singanallur MLA N Karthick was not given an invite to the launch of projects in ward 37, which falls within his constituency.

On Saturday morning, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani had launched various projects in the eastern part of the city including Peelamedu and Cheran Maanagar. MLAs Amman Arjunan and Arukutty, and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P Kumaravel Pandian were present.

Around 40 protesters, who attempted to wave black flags at the Minister on Avinashi Road, were arrested and later released in the evening, police sources said. The cadre recalled that the DMK MLA had staged a protest a few days ago to press for his long-standing demand to relay Thanneerpanthal road in ward number 37.  

