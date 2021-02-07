STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NR Congress’ decision on alliance to set tone for national parties in Pondy

As Puducherry gets ready for the upcoming Assembly polls, the possibility of a three-cornered contest lingers, as the NR Congress is yet to decide on an alliance.

Published: 07th February 2021 04:57 AM

N Rangasamy

All India NR Congress founder and former Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. (Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As Puducherry gets ready for the upcoming Assembly polls, the possibility of a three-cornered contest lingers, as the NR Congress is yet to decide on an alliance. While the alliances forged by national parties with the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu are likely to get extended to Puducherry, the NR Congress has no such compulsions.

Though BJP’s national president JP Nadda held talks with leaders of alliance parties — the NR Congress and the AIADMK — last Sunday, the NR Congress remains undecided on its alliance strategy. With the entry of former Congressmen A Namassivayam and E Theepainthan into the BJP, the latter is now approaching the alliance with a new-found confidence.

Sources said the NR Congress was offered as many as 15 out of the 30 seats, while the AIADMK and the BJP would share the rest. NR is expected to contest more seats, by virtue of the party’s performance in previous elections. Moreover, the party is exploring the effect that would have on its vote bank, if it were to contest in an alliance with the BJP, said sources.

Meanwhile, the Opposition is yet to decide on its Chief Ministerial candidate, as there are two contestants now — NR Congress’ N Rangasamy and BJP’s A Namassivayam — aspiring for the top post. However, Rangasamy’s dilly-dallying has led to a split within the party with some senior members floating a faction called Makkal Janayaga Katchi, as they do not want to remain uncertain on contesting the polls till the last moment.

G Nehru, former MLA, said that they had applied to the Election Commission for registration of Makkal Janayaga Katchi. Though he did not mention all its members, he confirmed that former MLAs PNL Kalayanasundaram, N Vaithiyanathan, and G Karthikeyan, are part of the team. “This is an alternate arrangement as we do not know whether NR Congress will contest in alliance or go alone. If they decide for an alliance and we don’t get seats, we will go ahead with the new party,” said Nehru.

He added, “We do not want to be told whether or not we are contesting the elections on the very day of filing the nomination.” Unlike other political parties, Rangasamy does not hold any general body or executive committee meetings to elicit views of members or hold talks on elections, said Nehru.

He added that such a condition has affected the prospects of three candidates in the previous elections after they were denied seats and had to contest as independents. NR Congress is set to celebrate its foundation day on Sunday, where Rangasamy is expected to announce his political stand.

