Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran threat to law and order in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK

“Sasikala supporters in Bengaluru are saying that a hundred of them are ready to turn into suicide bombers and enter the State.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala leaves in a car that carries the flag of AIADMK, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after lodging a complaint over the usage of the party flag by VK Sasikala, the AIADMK on Saturday lodged another complaint against her, and TTV Dhinakaran, alleging that the duo posed a threat to the law and order situation in the State. “Sasikala supporters in Bengaluru are saying that a hundred of them are ready to turn into suicide bombers and enter the State.

Dhinakaran also said that he was least bothered about the petitions submitted to police against her (Sasikala). They are planning to disrupt peace and tranquility by creating huge riots,” Law Minister CVe Shanmugam said. The minister was speaking to reporters after submitting a petition to the Director-General of Police, JK Tripathy, here.

He was accompanied by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madhusudhanan and a few others. Stating that Sasikala was imprisoned for four years in a disproportionate asset case for looting public money,

Shanmugam said that her claims to take over the AIADMK are against the Supreme Court order. “The Apex Court had clearly stated that the two-leaf symbol belongs to the AIADMK, headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam,” said the minister.

Ministers spreading falsehood, says TTV

In response, TTV Dhinakaran in a statement, said AIADMK ministers were interpreting his speech as per their convenience and spreading falsehood. “They are getting impatient. The repeated complaints lodged against us, raise suspicions that the AIADMK is planning to unleash violence and put the blame on Sasikala,” he said.

