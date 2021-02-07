STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sub Inspector murder: Wife of accused ends life

The wife of the accused in the murder of a sub inspector died by suicide here at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital here on Saturday.

Published: 07th February 2021 04:42 AM

Kadambur C Raju paying floral tributes to portrait of Sub Inspector V Balu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The wife of the accused in the murder of a sub inspector died by suicide here at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital here on Saturday. The woman, Selvalakshmi (32), was allegedly depressed over the arrest of her husband, Murugavel, accused of deliberately running over Sub Inspector V Balu, who was riding pillion a bike. 

Sources said that Selvalakshmi was admitted to the hospital on February 3 and it was for the second time that she had tried to end her life. “She had attempted to end her life over a quarrel with her husband on January 30. At that time also she was admitted to the Thoothukudi hospital and was discharged on the night of January 31,” they said.

Police said that Murugavel, who was under the influence of alcohol, ran over the policeman hours after dropping Selvalakshmi at her home in Korkai village. 

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

