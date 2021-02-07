Tamil Nadu reports 471 Covid-19 cases, one death

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 471 Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,41,797 and toll to 12,383. The one death was reported from Coimbatore. This is the first time in nine months that the number of deaths reported on a day has fallen to one.

Only Chennai continued to report over a 100 new cases. As many as 20 districts reported less than 10 cases, while Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram reported zero cases on the day.

The capital reported 151 cases, and zero deaths. After 156 people were discharged, the city had 1,559 active cases. Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 25, 10 and 22 new cases respectively.

Two passengers, one who travelled from UAE by air, and another passenger who travelled from Maharashtra by road, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the State tested 53,530 samples and 53,364 people on the day. After 498 people were discharged, the State had 4,389 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the deceased had no comorbid conditions.

The patient was a 67-year-old woman from Coimbatore. She was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on January 24 and tested positive on January 26. She died on February 5 due to Bilateral bronchopneumonia, the bulletin said.