STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 471 Covid-19 cases, one death

Only Chennai continued to report over a 100 new cases. As many as 20 districts reported less than 10 cases, while Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram reported zero cases on the day.

Published: 07th February 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 471 Covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,41,797 and toll to 12,383. The one death was reported from Coimbatore. This is the first time in nine months that the number of deaths reported on a day has fallen to one. 

Only Chennai continued to report over a 100 new cases. As many as 20 districts reported less than 10 cases, while Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram reported zero cases on the day.

The capital reported 151 cases, and zero deaths. After 156 people were discharged, the city had 1,559 active cases. Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 25, 10 and 22  new cases respectively. 

Two passengers, one who travelled from UAE by air, and another passenger who travelled from Maharashtra by road, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the State tested 53,530 samples and 53,364 people on the day. After 498 people were discharged, the State had 4,389 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the deceased had no comorbid conditions.

The patient was a 67-year-old woman from Coimbatore. She was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on January 24 and tested positive on January 26. She died on February 5 due to Bilateral bronchopneumonia, the bulletin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu covid 19 COVID 19
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp