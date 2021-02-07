Tamil Nadu set to see many changes in next two days, says Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In a veiled reference to VK Sasikala’s return, DMK president MK Stalin said that the State is set to witness many changes in the next two days.

Addressing a gathering in Veeravanallur on Saturday, the DMK chief assured that if his party comes to power, he would take steps to withdraw 8,856 cases filed against youth who participated in Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant protest and release water to Kannadian Canal on June 1 to help farmers cultivating paddy.

Stalin also said that he would ensure basic facilities for the third gender and differently-abled persons and all the petitions would be addressed in a span of 100 days. The DMK chief added that he had introduced many initiatives when he served as the mayor of Chennai.