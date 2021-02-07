STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TMC(M) lists its strong seats and candidates

Alliances for the Assembly polls in the State are yet to be sealed, but at least one party has got a headstart in preparation.

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Alliances for the Assembly polls in the State are yet to be sealed, but at least one party has got a headstart in preparation. The TMC(M) has not only identified 27 constituencies with ‘high winnability’ factor, but has also identified candidates with a chance of succeeding.

Party sources said, regardless of the number of seats the TMC(M) would be allocated by its alliance partner, the ruling AIADMK, the GK Vasan-led party wants to be prepared. “We are confident of winning if we are allocated seats from the list of identified constituencies. More so, unlike other party leaders, our leader (GK Vasan) does not have a negative image among voters,” a party member said.

Another leader shared the list of seats and candidates the party has finalised. Seats from which the party believes it can win include Papanasam, Erode, Madurai, Tirupur and Velachery. Prominent among candidates proposed are Suresh Moopanar in Papanasam, NR Rengarajan in Pattukkottai, Kovai Thangam in Valparai, Vidiyar Sekar in Erode, AGS Rambabu in Madurai and Udaiyappan in Sivaganga.

