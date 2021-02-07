Youngster steals breathalyzer, challan machine from traffic cop, let off hook

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Of all things that tend to get stolen when left unattended, the humble troublemaker that is the breathalyser would be the last. Yet, a youngster deemed it fit to flick one from a cop, for the heck of it.

A three-member crew, attached to the Kotturpuram police station were passing by the Indira Nagar MRT station at around 10.30 pm on Friday when they noticed a man trying to flee at the sight of their vehicle. Soon, he was caught after a chase, and his bag was frisked.

To their shock, they found a breathalyser and an e-challan machine (used by the police to check and impose fine on motorists indulging in drunk driving) in the 18-year-old’s bag. The man was reportedly taken to the police station and an investigation revealed that he stole the bag from the bike of a traffic enforcement sub-inspector of Adyar police station.

While the police noted down his name and address, and sent him home asking him to appear back at the station with his father the next day, he reportedly did not turn up. The Adyar traffic police said that the sub-inspector concerned had submitted a petition at the Kotturpuram police station and received the breathalyser and e-challan machine. Meanwhile, the police said that they let go off the boy, considering his future.