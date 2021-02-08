STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Edappadi K Palaniswami strikes a chord with farmers in Tamil Nadu

Says even though there was no promise to waive off farms loans by him or the government, it was done to help the farmers start afresh

Published: 08th February 2021 02:07 AM

Chief Minister addressing a gathering at Porur Junction

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing a gathering at Porur Junction.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though my party or government had not promised it anywhere, I waived off the farm loans since I am a farmer, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday. He was provided a rousing reception by supporters when he arrived for campaign meetings in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts on the day.

​Highlighting the government’s commitment to double farmers’ income, Palaniswami, during the meeting in Thiruvallur, said, “We have waived off your loans taken from cooperative banks. We have taken steps to establish a food park in Tindivanam at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and also procure farm produce for export to foreign countries. This year the State was able to procure 32.41 lakh tonne paddy as we released water from Mettur Dam on time and opened more direct procurement centres. We have also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing a textile park in the State for the benefit of weavers. We will also set up greenhouses for weavers here.”

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami interacting with Women Self-help Groups
while campaigning at Ambattur constituency in Tiruvallur district on Sunday.

Campaigning in Maduravoyal constituency, the Chief Minister said, “DMK chief MK Stalin keeps claiming that my government is implementing measures which were announced by the DMK. Well, my government is in a position to execute schemes, whereas the DMK could always only announce things. I don’t know why he is collecting petitions now. He will never become the chief minister.

The DMK-Congress combine implemented the NEET, while my government created 1,650 additional MBBS seats by establishing 13 government medical colleges.” “DMK functions like a corporate company and it works only for the welfare of a single family, while the AIADMK is a party for people and loyal cadres. My government was able to distribute free dry rations and Rs 1,000 as monetary assistance to ration cardholders during the lockdown.

Our’s is the only government which provided Rs 4,500 for every ration cardholder in a year,” he added.
The CM met members of women self help groups and explained to them his government’s efforts to maintain law and order in the State. He also recalled various incidents of DMK functionaries attacking women on the occasion.

Referring to the Global Investors Meet (GIM), Palaniswami said, “By conducting two GIMs, the government has attracted Rs 3.05 lakh crore investment and signed 304 MoUs, thereby generating 10 lakh job opportunities.”

