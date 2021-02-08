STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl gets severed finger back, thanks to Thuvarankurichi government hospital

A 12-year-old girl who accidentally severed her finger along with the bone, got it reattached on time, thanks to Thuvarankurichi government hospital and the orthopedic doctor there.

Published: 08th February 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purpose

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 12-year-old girl who accidentally severed her finger along with the bone, got it reattached on time, thanks to Thuvarankurichi government hospital and the orthopedic doctor there. A video of the girl and her mother narrating the events has gone viral on social media.

Sangeetha, a daily wage labourer is separated from her husband and lives with her daughter Saranya. Saranya was cutting some cane, and mistakenly severed her finger. They wrapped her finger with a handkerchief and went to nearby private hospitals. As they needed a special surgery to be done to reattach the finger, they were directed to Thuvarankurichi government hospital.

John Vishwanath, an orthopedic doctor of the hospital attended her. With the help of some nurses and doctors, John Vishwanath attached her finger back with a surgery that lasted nearly two hours.

Recalling the surgery done on January 25, John Vishwanath told TNIE, “ The mother did not give up till the end. I brought my own equipment like fine suture, microscope and other items. On my direction, nurses received the severed part of the finger and preserved it safely. The fingers’ blood vessels, soft tissues and skin were carefully sutured. The bones were attached using a intra medulary needle.” Vishwanathan said that while the surgery by itself was complicated, doing it on a small girl’s little finger made it all the more challenging.

The doctor said that such a surgery was available only in a handful of hospitals in the State and it may cost up to Rs 2 lakh. However, due to such fortunate turn of events, the girl received it for free at their government hospital itself.

Further about the hospital, he said, “A Trauma Emergency Initiation Centre for attending more accident/emergency cases would help a lot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thuvarankurichi government hospital orthopedic surgery
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp