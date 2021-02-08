STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only time can solve Katchatheevu issue, says Union Minister S Jaishankar

Addressing press at Circuit House, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highway VK Singh said that both India and Sri Lanka are in a maritime boundary agreement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Claiming that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visits to Sri Lanka had nothing to do with the retrieval of Katchatheevu, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh, said that only time could solve the maritime border dispute.  

Addressing press at Circuit House on Sunday, Singh said that both the nations are in a maritime boundary agreement.

“Neither Sri Lanka is going to claim it, nor is India going to take it forcibly. We are not disturbing the agreement at the moment. Let time solve the problem. The type of government that Sri Lanka has right now may not seem friendly, but it is friendly as far as our benefits are concerned,” he said.

In reply to why the defence budget failed to include Southern borders, he said that there was no enmity with Sri Lanka. 

Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

