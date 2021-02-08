STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plaint against activist for entering reserve forest

A police officer said the activist did not commit any crime inside the forest but tried to help the tribals by constructing a toilet.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest department lodged police complaint against a city-based social activist and 18 members of various NGOs for "trespassing" into Anaimalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Saturday to build a public toilet in Chinnarpathi tribal hamlet.

A release from the ATR's Assistant Director stated that the complaint was raised against V S Paramasivam (45), District President of Tamil Nadu Tribal Welfare Association and a resident of Vettaikaranpudur in Pollachi.

"On Saturday, when forest staff at the Aliyar check post asked Paramasivam and his companions to get the department's permission to enter the reserve forest, the latter verbally abused them and prevented them from discharging their duty," the release said, adding, "Paramasivam's social media posts were against the forest department and incited the tribal people into staging protest. So, a complaint was lodged at the Aliyar Police Station."

'Visit for a cause'

A police officer said the activist did not commit any crime inside the forest but tried to help the tribals by constructing a toilet. The NGO representatives visited the settlement after showing the collector's order at the check post. They had also carried notebooks with them for tribal students, the officer added.

"However, the forest department's permission is essential to enter the reserve forest. This condition also applies to any government department wanting to carry out development works in a tiger reserve. So, efforts are being taken to settle the matter amicably," the officer explained.

Forest dept, a stumbling block?

Meanwhile, activist Paramasivam claimed that the forest department was trying to dissuade them from building the toilet, even when the district administration gave its nod.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, "Chinnarpathi is along Valparai Ghat Road and is easily accessed even by tourists. It is amusing that the department is not taking note of them but my visit to the settlement with a group of college students. The forest staff denied us entry claiming that we are instigating the tribals against their department."

On the collector's order, he said Hope Organization, an NGO, was given permission to build a public toilet for 32 tribal families and 40 tribal students in Chinnarpathi. "The order issued on Thursday allowed the organisation to improve the tribals' public health and their settlement within three months," he added.

