Stalin accuses Tamil Nadu minister VM Rajalakshmi of 'abandoning' Dalits

By Express News Service

TENKASI: DMK President MK Stalin accused Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister VM Rajalakshmi of doing nothing for the people of her constituency and those belonging to SC and ST.

Addressing a public meeting in Sankarankovil on Sunday, Stalin alleged that the minister did not even condemn the Centre for “stopping the financial assistance to Dalit students and did not fill the government postings allotted to Dalits”.

Responding to a grievance raised by a DMK cadre, Prammanayakam, Stalin assured that if DMK was voted to power, reattachment of the villages under Alwarkurichi and Kadayam firkas of Tenkasi district to Tirunelveli district would be considered.

He said DMK would take steps for the construction of Shenbagavalli dam on TN-Kerala border. Replying to T S A Subramanian, Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Association, Stalin assured that his party would stand by the weavers and provide them with an order to weave uniforms for government school children if DMK wins the Assembly election.