Viral video lands youth in trouble

The video of youths playing with a crocodile at Mukkombu barrage which was widely circulated on social media caught the attention of officials prompting them to take action.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The video of youths playing with a crocodile at Mukkombu barrage which was widely circulated on social media caught the attention of officials prompting them to take action. The species is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. Earlier this week, some youth were seen taking turns in holding the tail of a crocodile and taking video of it. Taking note of it, the district forest officer on Sunday formed a special team to nab the persons.

District Forest Officer Sujatha told TNIE, "Crocodile is protected under Schedule - I (Part - II) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Hurting or poaching leads to imprisonment and fine. Such handling of species is not permitted. In the video, the crocodile seems to be dead as it does not react. We are investigating to find out its whereabouts."

She added, "Usually such crocodiles would be seen in areas like Mayanur barrage, Kudamuruti and Kallanai dam and Uyyakondan canal, but rarely found in Mukkombu barrage area. It might have washed away by strong current of the Cauvery river. Investigations are underway."

