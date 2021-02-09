STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK working as BJP’s B-Team: Kanimozhi

Criticising AIADMK for supporting farm laws, Kanimozhi said the party could never do any good for the farmers.

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hitting back at Minister D Jayakumar for saying that VK Sasikala and MK Stalin have a collusion and that Sasikala was DMK’s B-Team, DMK leader Kanimozhi termed AIADMK BJP’s B-Team.The MP was in Madurai as part of her two-day election campaign – Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural. Addressing the media, she said, “DMK does not need a B-Team as we know how to do direct politics.”

On a question if there was space for a non-Dravidian third front in Tamil Nadu, she said there was nothing called non-Dravidian in Tamil Nadu. “Everything is Dravidian here. If you do not have an understanding of what our people want and what the State stands for, you can never go anywhere in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Criticising AIADMK for supporting farm laws, Kanimozhi said the party could never do any good for the farmers. “Our leader Stalin, in January, assured that farm loans would be waived off if DMK was voted to power. As expected, AIADMK copied our promise. However, all their promises have only been on paper,” she said. Referring to an under-construction bridge in Madurai, she said, “They (AIADMK) make announcements, allocate funds and even lay foundation stones but never complete the projects.”

