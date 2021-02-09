STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai city police kept on toes ahead of Sasikala’s visit

The AMMK workers had gathered near MGR’s residence at Ramapuram and parked their cars on the roadside in a row for about a kilometre.

VK Sasikala in Vellore en route to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday | S Dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai city police had been kept on their toes from Sunday night, in anticipation of Sasikala’s arrival. Armed Reserve personnel were on duty near AIADMK party office, MGR mausoleum and MGR house at Ramapuram. “As Sasikala began her journey from the resort in Bengaluru, we were monitoring her movement through other districts and were ready to make counter measures in order to maintain law and order,” said a police officer. 

However, the senior police officers of the city said that there were no specific instructions. “We did not block any roads for vehicular movement in the city. We instructed the police officers on the ground to take decisions as per the requirements,” said Additional Commissioner (traffic) N Kannan. Police prevented a group of AMMK workers from putting up banners welcoming Sasikala at Nazarethpet.

The AMMK workers had gathered near MGR’s residence at Ramapuram and parked their cars on the roadside in a row for about a kilometre. Due to this, vehicular movement was narrowed down from four lanes to one on the Porur-Guindy route. Police had been deployed near Sasikala’s niece Dr Krishnapriya’s house, where she is going to stay.

