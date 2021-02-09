STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Palaniswami inaugurates 62-km Outer Ring Road project

The stretch between Nemilicherry & Minjur completed at Rs 1,025 cr

Published: 09th February 2021 06:00 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI/COIMBATORE: After a Silver Jubilee since its inception, the 62-km-long Outer Ring Road project has finally been completed and is fully functional. The 30.5 km-long six-lane stretch between Nemilicherry and Minjur was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday. The project has been completed at a total cost of Rs 1,025 crore. While the first phase of 29.2 km from Vandalur to Nemilichery was opened for traffic, the second phase of 33.10 km from Nemilichery to Minjur was facing hurdles over acquisition of land.     

The first and second phase of Outer Ring Road Project got administrative sanction in 1995 and 1998 respectively. The land was acquired by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority through its funds and the cost will be recovered through built, operate and transfer basis. The first phase cost the exchequer Rs 1,081.40 crore while the second phase cost the exchequer Rs 1,025 crore.

Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone for Rs 315-crore-worth projects that include construction of a seven-storey integrated operation theatre (OT) complex at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai, through video-conference. Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, MLA S S Saravanan, Collector T Anbalagan, and GRH Dean Dr J Sangumani took part in the bhoomi puja at the construction site. 

Through the project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an integrated OT complex comprising 22 OTs would be built at Rs 121.8 crore and state-of-the-art equipment would be procured at a cost of Rs 193.2 crore, said sources. The construction of the OT complex is likely to be completed in 18 months. The mega project witnessed a three-year-delay due to a dispute over identifying the site of the proposed building.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the construction of a super-specialty block at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) through video-conferencing. The super-speciality block is to be set up at a cost of Rs 300.69 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Healthcare Project with assistance from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.

EPS promises assistance to flood-hit Uttarakhand
Chennai: Expressing grief over loss of lives due to the sudden floods in Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers following glacial bursts in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said Tamil Nadu was ready to extend all possible assistance to the State. “On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, the State government and on my behalf, I convey our heartiest condolences to the bereaved families,” the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

