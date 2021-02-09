DMK is only party guarding minorities: Udhayanidhi

KARUR: DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that DMK is the only party which has been protecting the rights of minorities, and cited the party’s opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Addressing a gathering at Shah Nagar in Pallapatti of Karur district, he said, “DMK is the only party which has been protecting minorities and their rights. When the CAA was introduced, it was DMK that vehemently raised its voice against the law in the Parliament. People must give a befitting reply to the BJP, which has been oppressing the minorities.”
