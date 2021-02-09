DMK, MDMK against Centre hiring from private sector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK and MDMK on Monday condemned the Union government for taking steps to appoint private sector specialists as joint secretaries in different government departments.

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday condemned the BJP-led Union government for its move to induct 30 private sector specialists into different government departments at crucial decision-making positions of joint secretaries and directors. The move would destroy social justice in the Union government appointments, he warned. He urged PM Modi to immediately drop the move and take steps to ensure reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs in all Union government departments.

MDMK chief Vaiko said it was a move aimed at appointing ‘persons with RSS ideology’ in the positions.