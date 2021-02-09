STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineer held for killing, hiding body of man

An engineer was arrested for mowing down an elderly man on Friday. The accused had hid the body following the accident, police said. 

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By Express News Service

SALEM: An engineer was arrested for mowing down an elderly man on Friday. The accused had hid the body following the accident, police said. According to Nangavalli police, Kolandaigoundar (78), a spinach vendor from Koolikadu, was lying on the roadside in an inebriated state when Jayakarthick, a 38-year-old engineer ran a car over him. The death came to light on Saturday when passersby spotted the body.

Police found tyre marks on an unpaved road near the site. During inquiry, police found that Jayakarthick was involved in the accident and arrested him. Police said he confessed to running the car over the elderly man and hid the body in a mango grove. He washed his car at a relative’s house and Later placed the body back at the accident site, police said. As Kolandaigoundar’s kin did not press for action, police registered an accident case and released Jayakarthick on bail. 

Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

