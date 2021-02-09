Jaya was our CM, her death must be probed: Stalin

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Though the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was our political opponent, she was our Chief Minister, and her mysterious death should be investigated, said DMK president MK Stalin, while addressing a public meeting in Pattampudhur in Virudhunagar on Sunday. He said the health condition and death of all chief ministers, except Jayalalithaa, were properly communicated to the public.In Sivaganga, he termed CM Edappadi K Palaniswami a mud horse. “EPS neither has a dream nor a vision for the welfare of the State as he is busy saving his seat.”