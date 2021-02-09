Jumbo break begins

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It took a while for Premi to come to terms with the excitement as she lined up with 25 other temple elephants at the inauguration of the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti on Monday. Premi is the only addition to the camp this year.

The 20-year-old cow elephant was donated to the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam in October last by Coimbatore based Lakshmi mills Premi’s mahout Krishnamurthy told TNIE that she was relishing the sumptuous spread in the company of Andal, Akila and Lakshmi - elephants of Srirangam, Thiruvanaikaval and Rockfort temples respectively. Another mahout said the diet and exercise regime would help keep elephants on the pink of health for the entire year. The animals were enjoying themselves as they were kept in shackles in confined spaces during the lock down, he added.

All elephants get a 48-day break from their daily routine of taking part in temple rituals. Besides being taken on walking trips, the elephants will spend their time in the camp feasting on Koonthapanai, sugarcane, pineapple, water melon, along with a mix of multi vitamins and protein powder. “The elephants will be taken care by veterinarians from Animal husbandry department. They will monitor them and attend to any issues immediately,” said an HR&CE official. Sources said mahouts and kavadis and cooking assistants have been allowed only after they got their Covid-19 tests. Elephants, however, were spared, sources said.

HR & CE minister Sevoor S Ramachandran, along with minister Dindugal C Sreenivasan and SP Velumani, inaugurated the camp, in its 13 year, by feeding the elephants. A total of 26 cow elephants from temples in TN and Puducherry as well as Mutts taking part. Expenditure for the camp is estimated to be Rs 1.67 crore.