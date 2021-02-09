STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jumbo break begins

They will feast on Koonthapanai, sugarcane, along with multi vitamins, protein powder

Published: 09th February 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Elephants during the Thekampatti elephant rejuvenation camp at Mettupalayam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It took a while for Premi to come to terms with the excitement as she lined up with 25 other temple elephants at the inauguration of the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti on Monday.  Premi is the only addition to the camp this year. 

The 20-year-old cow elephant was donated to the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam in October last by Coimbatore based Lakshmi mills Premi’s mahout Krishnamurthy told TNIE that she was relishing the sumptuous spread in the company of Andal, Akila and Lakshmi - elephants of Srirangam, Thiruvanaikaval and Rockfort temples respectively. Another mahout said the diet and exercise regime would help keep elephants on the pink of health for the entire year. The animals were enjoying themselves as they were kept in shackles in confined spaces during the lock down, he  added.

All elephants get a 48-day break from their daily routine of taking part in temple rituals. Besides being taken on walking trips, the elephants will spend their time in the camp feasting on Koonthapanai, sugarcane, pineapple, water melon, along with a mix of multi vitamins and protein powder. “The elephants will be taken care by veterinarians from Animal husbandry department. They will monitor them and attend to any issues immediately,” said an HR&CE official. Sources said mahouts and kavadis and cooking assistants have been allowed only after they got their Covid-19 tests. Elephants, however, were spared, sources said.

HR & CE minister Sevoor S Ramachandran, along with minister Dindugal C Sreenivasan and SP Velumani, inaugurated the camp, in its 13 year, by feeding the elephants. A total of 26 cow elephants from temples in TN and Puducherry as well as Mutts taking part. Expenditure for the camp is estimated to be Rs 1.67 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp