More properties owned by Sasikala’s kin confiscated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Chennai Collectorate attached two properties owned by VN Sudhakaran and J Ilavarasi, relatives of VK Sasikala, one-time aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, more properties of the duo in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu were confiscated on Monday. The assets are worth several crore rupees.

Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi were convicted in a disproportionate asset case, and their properties were confiscated in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment passed on February 14, 2017, according to press notes from the Collectors of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. Land of Signora Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd, at Cheyyur, a village in Chengalpattu district’s Cheyyur taluk; and Meadow Agro Farms Pvt Ltd, at Oothukadu village, in Kancheepuram district’s Walajabad taluk, have been confiscated.

“These properties are now vested with the government, and any revenue earned from them belong to the State government,” said a press release.