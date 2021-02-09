STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No entry, but crowds throng Amma memorial

The entry to the memorial has been barricaded, and a large posse of personnel was stationed along the Kamarajar Salai.

File photo of the Amma Memorial | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the newly-built memorial for former chief minister J Jayalalithaa has remained closed since its inauguration on February 3, crowds continue to throng the site every day. The numbers increased on Monday, even as Sasikala, the one-time confidante of Jayalalithaa, began her return journey to Tamil Nadu. The visitors were loyalists of both AIADMK and AMMK. 

The entry to the memorial has been barricaded, and a large posse of personnel was stationed along the Kamarajar Salai. Parking was not allowed along the memorial, and the cops kept issuing warnings on speakers, asking the public not to park on the service lanes of Kamarajar Salai. 

AMMK cadre from Villupuram, Cuddalore and Chengalpattu visited the memorial in the morning. “We thought our Chinnamma (Sasikala) might visit the memorial. So, instead of going to Vellore we came here,” said K Krishnan an AMMK functionary from Palapattu village in Panruti.

The memorial had also attracted many who had visited the city for family functions and various other reasons. S Vinayagam, a farmer from Attur and an AIADMK supporter, said he, along with his relatives, arrived in Chennai on Sunday to attend a wedding reception in Korukkupet. “Before returning home, we wanted to visit the newly-built memorial for Jayalalithaa. About 12 of us came here only to pay respects at the memorial, but we were not allowed.”

