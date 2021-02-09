STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Outreach effort? Union MoS dines at Dalit village in Pondy

Apart from this gesture of goodwill, he also interacted with others of the community and paid heed to their grievances.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ram Meghwal (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of Assembly elections, the Scheduled Caste community seemed to have been in limelight after the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arjun Ram Meghwal, visited a village in TN Palayam on Sunday.

The minister appointed by the BJP as election-in-charge of the party recently for the poll-bound Union Territory, along with BJP National spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekar dined at the house of a Dalit family, who is also a party worker. 

Apart from this gesture of goodwill, he also interacted with others of the community and paid heed to their grievances. Most of their complaints were pertaining to free house sites, closure of ration shops, unemployment and bad roads, said V Saminathan, State BJP president, who accompanied them. The minister assured that the issues will be resolved by a new BJP government in Puducherry.

He also paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar and addressed a meeting at the village in which the party’s new nominated MLA Thanga Vikraman and party General Secretary Embalam Selvam among others were present. This is seen as an effort by the party to get closer to the Dalit voters in the UT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Ram Meghwal Puducherry Elections Scheduled Caste TN Palayam Dalit
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp