Outreach effort? Union MoS dines at Dalit village in Pondy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of Assembly elections, the Scheduled Caste community seemed to have been in limelight after the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Arjun Ram Meghwal, visited a village in TN Palayam on Sunday.

The minister appointed by the BJP as election-in-charge of the party recently for the poll-bound Union Territory, along with BJP National spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekar dined at the house of a Dalit family, who is also a party worker.

Apart from this gesture of goodwill, he also interacted with others of the community and paid heed to their grievances. Most of their complaints were pertaining to free house sites, closure of ration shops, unemployment and bad roads, said V Saminathan, State BJP president, who accompanied them. The minister assured that the issues will be resolved by a new BJP government in Puducherry.

He also paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar and addressed a meeting at the village in which the party’s new nominated MLA Thanga Vikraman and party General Secretary Embalam Selvam among others were present. This is seen as an effort by the party to get closer to the Dalit voters in the UT.