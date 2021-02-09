STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Postmortem report of sanitary worker who died after Covid vaccine jab filed in HC

The direction was issued on a petition filed by one Ambika, wife of the deceased worker Manokaran (39), seeking compensation and government job.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The preliminary postmortem examination report of a cleanliness worker, who died a few days after getting Covid-19 vaccine shot, was submitted before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in a sealed cover on Monday. 

Since the Special Government Pleader, appearing for the State government, sought further time citing that the chemical analysis report and final opinion on the autopsy are yet to be obtained, a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi adjourned the matter to February 22. The judges also added that the body could be handed over to the kin of the deceased.

Ambika claimed that Manokaran was unwilling to get vaccinated but as the panchayat authorities threatened to terminate him from work, he gave his consent and was administered vaccine on January 21, 2021. However, his health started deteriorating and he died 10 days later, she said. She alleged that her husband might have died due to the adverse effects of the vaccine.

