‘Provide guidelines for animal transportation’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday observed that the State must lay down guidelines for the transportation of animals and birds for slaughter. The court ordering notices to the State said that cows, goats, sheep, lamb and chicken should all be treated ethically as they ultimately lead to human consumption.

According to the petitioner, VSK Tamilselvan of Erode, illegal transportation of cows without following any provisions violated the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act 1960. He also said that despite the enactment of several rules and regulations, the rules however are not being followed. T he first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed that all animals that are especially used for human consumption should be treated ethically and adjourned the plea by four weeks.