Sasikala, TTV are Stalin’s B-Team: Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Terming VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as the B-Team of the DMK, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday reiterated that the AIADMK leaders and cadre were of the firm view that they must be kept away from the party. “DMK president MK Stalin and TTV Dhinakaran had reached an agreement during the 2019 by-elections, and that continues even now,” he alleged. “But, the wishes of those two will never come true. Like with Sasikala and Dhinakaran, Stalin may form more B-Teams, but they can’t beat the AIADMK team.”

Jayakumar reiterated that the one-time confidante of Jayalalithaa or her relatives had no right to use the AIADMK flag as they now have no connection to the party. “We hope the police department takes appropriate action against using the AIADMK flag.”

He said it was not the AIADMK, but TTV Dhinakaran who was nervous over the return on Sasikala. “We have no tension since the Supreme Court, in September, gave a clear verdict in our favour. He, on the other hand, is nervous as he has to account for the expenses over the last four years.” He closed the interaction by stating that there were no “sleeper cells” in the AIADMK.