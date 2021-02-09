Schools reopen: 70% of Class 9, 11 students turn up on first day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As schools reopened after a hiatus of 10 months, around 70 per cent of students from classes 9 and 11, showed up on Monday, said Officials of the School Education Department.Schools across Tamil Nadu, observed a greater attendance in class 11 as compared to class 9. Speaking to Express, a senior official from the department said that almost 65 per cent of class 9 students and over 75 per cent of class 11 students attended the first day.

The official said that 18.8 lakh tablets of multivitamins and Zinc supplements each are being dispersed across the State. “By the end of this week, all students will be given the tablets,” the official said adding that the government is however, not considering reopening schools for other classes now, as maintaining physical distance would be impossible.

The 281 Chennai Corporation schools across the city recorded an attendance of 63% in class 9 and 79 per cent in class 11, corporation officials told Express. However, class 10 had only 59 per cent of attendance and class 12 witnessed around 49 per cent attendance in Corporation schools. “We have been told not to compel students so we are not forcing anyone to attend classes. All those who have come to class are enthusiastic to learn and to come back,” said a senior corporation official.

Chennai’s Chief Educational Officer A Anitha, said that most schools followed regulations mandated by the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) issued by the state government. “Since the government has been opening schools in phases children are now well acquainted with the regulations. There were no violations of norms, when I inspected schools on Monday,” she said, adding that some schools saw up to 90 per cent of attendance. S Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Students’ Parents’ Welfare Association told Express that it was not surprising that the attendance percentage among class 11 students was higher.

“The strength of Class 9 is much higher than class 11,” he said. Some students were unable to wear masks all day long. “Schools will not be able to maintain any regulations if younger children are brought into the mix,” he said.