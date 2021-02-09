STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Schools reopen: 70% of Class 9, 11 students turn up on first day

‘Schools will not be able to maintain any regulations if younger children are brought into the mix’

Published: 09th February 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Students attending classes as schools reopened after 10 months, at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, in Chennai on Monday | R SATISH BABU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As schools reopened after a hiatus of 10 months, around 70 per cent of students from classes 9 and 11, showed up on Monday, said Officials of  the School Education Department.Schools across Tamil Nadu, observed a greater attendance in class 11 as compared to class 9. Speaking to Express, a senior official from the department said that almost 65 per cent of class 9 students and over 75 per cent of class 11 students attended the first day.

The official said that 18.8 lakh tablets of multivitamins and Zinc supplements each are being dispersed across the State. “By the end of this week, all students will be given the tablets,” the official said adding that the government is however, not considering reopening schools for other classes now, as maintaining physical distance would be impossible.

The 281 Chennai Corporation schools across the city recorded an attendance of 63% in class 9 and 79 per cent in class 11, corporation officials told Express. However, class 10 had only 59 per cent of attendance and class 12 witnessed around 49 per cent attendance in Corporation schools. “We have been told not to compel students so we are not forcing anyone to attend classes. All those who have come to class are enthusiastic to learn and to come back,” said a senior corporation official.

Chennai’s Chief Educational Officer A Anitha, said that most schools followed regulations mandated by the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) issued by the state government.  “Since the government has been opening schools in phases children are now well acquainted with the regulations. There were no violations of norms, when I inspected schools on Monday,” she said, adding that some schools saw up to 90 per cent of attendance. S Arumainathan, president, Tamil Nadu Students’ Parents’ Welfare Association told Express that it was not surprising that the attendance percentage among class 11 students was higher. 

“The strength of Class 9 is much higher than class 11,” he said. Some students were unable to wear masks all day long. “Schools will not be able to maintain any regulations if younger children are brought into the mix,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Schools reopen
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp