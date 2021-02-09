Stalin can never open his complaint box as his CM dream won't come true: EPS

By Express News Service

VELLORE/RANIPET: Hitting out at DMK president MK Stalin for his remarks on the performance of the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the Leader of Opposition can never open the box in which he keeps the complaints/petitions he is collecting from the public because his dream of capturing power will never come true.

Palaniswami addressed a gathering of women's groups at Kainur in Arakkonam, party's Ilaignar Ilampengal Pasarai and IT wing at Sholingur and a public meeting at Muthukadai Bus Stand in Ranipet district.

“Stalin has been saying without minding his words. He is questioning the advertisements released by the State government and charges that we haven't delivered any goods to the people. He is saying so because he is unaware of what we have achieved. We are advertising what we have done. It is meant to make Stalin and his party men learn our achievements through the advertisements,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on Stalin, Palaniswami renewed his challenge to the Leader of Opposition for an open debate.

“I have already invited him for an open debate on the performance of our government and the previous DMK government. He is not ready for. He is not coming to the Assembly and making allegations on the floor, if done so, we will give a fitting reply; instead, he prefers the public platform,” he said.

He added, “The DMK chief is collecting petitions from the public during his meetings. He says he has been keeping them in a box and seal and will open them as soon as coming to power. He can never open the box because he will not recapture power.”

TN witnessed all-round development

Enlisting the achievements made by his government, Palaniswami claimed that the State has witnessed the all-round performance. Agreements were signed for investments worth three lakh five hundred crore rupees at the global investors meet held in 2019 and works were started for 304 enterprises. Twenty-seven industrial units were opened.

A total of 10.50 lakh employment opportunities can be created through these investments, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Kudimaramath works have resulted in the filling of water bodies owing to copious rainfall across the district and that has ensured a steady supply of water for irrigation purposes.

Claiming that his government functions as a protector of the rights of minorities, Palaniswami listed various measures including financial assistance for Haj pilgrimage and rice for gruel making during fast. He also stated that his party has made a Muslim, Mohammed John, a Rajya Sabha Member in order to make the voice of Muslims resonate on the floors of the Upper House.

Tamil Nadu Ministers KC Veeramani (Commercial Taxes and Registration), Nilofer Kafeel (Labour and Employment) and Ranipet AIADMK district secretary S Ravi were also present at the events.

Later, the Chief Minister addressed campaign meetings in Vellore districts.