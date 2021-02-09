STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Support generated for octogenarian after TNIE report

Published: 09th February 2021

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A week after Express published a story on an eighty-year-old man’s struggle to sell palm-leaf hand-fans, Dharmapuri DMK MP S Senthilkumar gifted the octogenarian a new bicycle and essential items worth Rs 30,000. R Kunjithapatham and his wife Vasantha (76) of T Palur village have been making and selling palm-leaf hand-fans for the past 40 years. 

The article published on January 31 highlighted the hardships the couple faces to make a living. Kunjithapatham rides his cycle for several kilometres to source the palm leaves and then sell them at a cost of Rs 15 each. He had said that his bicycle often got damaged and he could not afford a new one. On learning about this, MP Senthilkumar offered to help the couple. 

Talking to Express, the MP said, “I am already helping school children get education and providing assistance for elderly people and women. After learning about the elderly couple, I offered to help them too. I hope many people will follow suit.” 

The elated Kunjithapatham said, “I never expected a new bicycle. With this, I will now be able to ride easily and sell the fans. Also, all the essentials items will meet our needs for three months. We are very happy.”

