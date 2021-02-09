STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu polls: NDA seat-sharing will be finalised at right time, says H Raja

Raja said there was enough time to discuss it as election dates were not announced yet.

Published: 09th February 2021 05:26 PM

BJP's national secretary H Raja.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The seat sharing talks in NDA, ahead of the coming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, will be a smooth affair and it will be formalised at an appropriate time, senior BJP leader H Raja said on Tuesday.

He was responding to a query by reporters here on some alliance partners expressing apprehension over the delay in commnecing seat arrangement talks.

"The discussion will be held at appropriate time and seat sharing will be finalised, as was done for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019," he said.

Lauding the union budget presented recently, he said the Finance Minister has allocated adequate funds for Tamil Nadu, including Rs 1.03 lakh crore for 3,500 kms of highway.

Raja alleged that though there were 8 DMK and two Congress ministers from 2004 to 2014, nothing like this was announced for the state.

Replying to a question on the allegations that Centre was neglecting Tamil language, particularly in education sector, he said some political parties were indulging in 'wrong propaganda'.

The new National Education Policy has given more scope for learning Tamil, other mother tongue and local languages, without any bias, as BJP is promoting Tamil better than DMK and some other Dravidian parties.

