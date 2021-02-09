We are recommencing suspended MTech courses: Anna varsity to HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University, on Monday assured the Madras High Court, that it will recommence the suspended M Tech Biotechnology and M Tech Computational Biology courses for the current year.The courses were suspended after the Centre insisted that the university follow only 49.5 per cent reservation, and not the State’s 69 per cent quota policy for admissions.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi on Monday, it was submitted that Anna University, is willing to recommence the courses after coming to a conclusion with the State.Special Government Pleader E Manoharan, appearing for the State, submitted that 45 students will be admitted under a Central scholarship with 49.5 per cent reservation, and another super-numeric 19.5 per cent reservation for the State, with nine students, will be filled without Central scholarship. “Anna University had requested for permission of the State for selection and admission to the PG programmes and it has been replied by the principal secretary, permitting Anna University to admit the students in the above programme by following the Government of Tamil Nadu reservation policy i.e., 69% and it was also suggested that for any more clarification, the Government of India may be addressed,” he added.

Justice B Pugalendhi wondered whether the varsity has sought the nod of the All India Council of Technical Education for such an arrangement. Rabu Manohar, counsel for the AICTE, submitted that there is no prescribed cut off date for this PG degree. However, he would like to ascertain the same from the AICTE and would obtain written instructions in this regard. Also in regard to approval required for these additional 9 seats he stated that the approval of this PG degree is granted to Anna University for the courses proposed to be conducted and there is no prescribed limit with regard to number of seats which they have to fill. The court sought for written instruction to be submitted by the AICTE and adjourned the plea to Friday.