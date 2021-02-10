STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ADMK will ensure full security to minorities, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Sharpening his attacks on DMK and its president MK Stalin, he said the DMK's first family has never bothered about the welfare of the people.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Ambur in the Tirupathur district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning at Ambur in the Tirupathur district. (Photo | EPS/S Dinesh)

By Express News Service

VELLORE/TIRUPATHUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the opposition parties of the State of carrying out a 'misinformation campaign' against the government on the safety of minorities in the State.

He said his government will ensure 'full security' to the minorities. Continuing his poll campaign in the Vellore region for the second consecutive day, he addressed a meeting at Ambur in the Tirupathur district. He stated that his party has never played the religious/caste cards in politics.  

“Some people are trying to garner votes in the name of religion and castes. But AIADMK party or the government has not at all been discriminating on the basis of either religion or caste,” Palaniswami said.

He added, “The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have been carrying out misinformation campaign on the safety of minorities. They are creating a false impression that minorities are not safe. I assure that we will ensure full security to the minorities.”  

Sharpening his attacks on DMK and its president MK Stalin, he said the DMK's first family has never bothered about the welfare of the people but only about their family interests.  

“They have never bothered about the welfare of the people but always think of the interests of the family. Late leader Karunanidhi might have flown to Delhi so many times but not a single time for the welfare of the people of the State,” he flayed.  

He said Stalin has been frequenting only to his Assembly constituency Kolathur and distributing welfare assistance there but not in other constituencies.

“Unlike Stalin, we are considering all the 234 Assembly segments as our segments and treat them equally without any partiality. We are providing all the welfare assistance and implementing projects and schemes not only in those segments we had won but also in those where we were defeated,” Palaniswami noted.  

Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration KC Veeramani and other senior leaders of AIADMK were also present at the event.  

He is campaigning at Vaniyambadi and Tirupathur also, apart from Ambur in Tirupathur district in the second day of the poll campaign.  

On Tuesday, he addressed poll meetings at certain places in Ranipet and Vellore districts where he launched a scathing attack on DMK president MK Stalin and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. He accused Dhinakaran of colluding with DMK and hatching conspiracies to trouble AIADMK and stated all such conspiracies would be broken.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
