AIIMS will be ready if DMK comes to power: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Addressing a public gathering in Madurai as a part of ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice towards dawn), DMK Women Wing Secretary Kanimozhi assured to complete the construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Thoppur if DMK was voted to power.

“Other States, including Jammu, where foundation stone was laid for AIIMS during the same period, has begun medical admission. However, RTI reports reveal that Tamil Nadu government has not even handed over the land for construction to the Union government,” she said.

Pointing out that the construction of a bridge in Palanganatham, for which the works began during the DMK tenure remain halted, she said, “Only when the DMK comes to power, all these works will be completed. There are only three months left for the change in rule.”

Stating that over 23 lakh youth remain unemployed in the State, she said none of the investment that the AIADMK claim to have brought benefitted the youth. She said the ration shops in Tamil Nadu were in a sorry state.