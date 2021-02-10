Bar council election no different from general polls: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elections to advocates’ associations or bar councils are no different from general elections to legislatures in which invariably, to woo the electorate, communal, religious and political cards are played, money power is exhibited and even liquor is generously offered, observed the Madras High Court.

A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and R Pongiappan made the observation while setting aside the constitution of a seven-member election panel by Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to conduct an election to Salem Bar Association.

The Court also barred elected candidates in Bar Associations and Advocates’ Associations in TN from contesting elections to the elected posts for a second consecutive time, and they will be allowed to contest only in alternate intervals.

The petitioner V Madesh, a member of the Salem Bar Association, challenged the appointment of a senior member of the Salem Bar Association as the election officer to conduct the election for the Association.

The court ruled that the Committee’s members cannot be expected to act neutrally, and ordered for the election be conducted before April 26, 2021, under Retired District Judge Venugopal, appointed as an Election Officer along with Manivasagam.