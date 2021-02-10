HC issues notice to State Highways, AMMK man

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice the State Highway Department and a functionary of AMMK for installing a flagpole in a property belonging to late chief minister MGR.

The issue pertains to the plea moved by MGR’s foster children Geetha Mohan and Radha Gopalakrishnan stating that police had not initiated any action against the unauthorised construction raised by Lucky Murugan, Tiruvallur district AMMK secretary, in front of MGR’s Ramapuram residence on Mount Poonamallee Road, and that his accomplices had threatened the family members against removing the structure. The bench sought the divisional engineer (Highways) to file a detailed report by February 11.