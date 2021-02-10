Kannada outfits stage demo demanding annexing Thalavadi in Tamil Nadu with Karnataka

By PTI

ERODE: Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vattal Nagaraj along with several other outfits on Wednesday staged a demonstration demanding that Thalavadi in this district and parts of Nilgiris district bordering Karnataka be annexed with neighbouring state.

The protest was held on the Karnataka side, about 200 meters from the border, police said.

Fringe groups in Karnataka had last month damaged sign and name boards of the Tamil Nadu government in Tamil and English on the state's border, claiming that Thalavadi 'belonged' to their state.

Police pickets have been posted in Thalavadi area since then to prevent recurrence of such incident.