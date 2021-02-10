STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More infra for TN, incentives for sportspersons

Chief Minister Palaniswami inaugurates seven sub-stations of TNEB and several completed infrastructure projects

Published: 10th February 2021

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigning in Ranipet on Tuesday | S dinesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated seven sub-stations of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and several completed infrastructure projects and laid foundation for new works through video conference from the Secretariat on Monday.

He also presented incentives to sportspersons in person. The Chief Minister inaugurated the infrastructure facilities for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries departments established at a total cost of Rs 12.38 crore in various parts of the State. He opened new buildings for seven higher secondary schools in Krishnagiri and Namakkal districts, built at a total cost of  Rs 15.03 crore.

He also inaugurated sports infrastructure facilities established by Tamil Nadu State Sports Development Corporation at a total cost of Rs 16.42 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, new sports buildings at Srirangam, Painkinar village in Tiruvannamalai district and at Tamil Nadu Physical Education And Sports University in Melakkottaiyur.

Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for tower block buildings having many new medical facilities at Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital (Rs 135.50 crore), Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital (Rs 121.80 crore), Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital (Rs 110.90 crore). He also inaugurated new buildings for government hospitals at Tiruchendur and Paramakudi, constructed at a total cost of Rs 10.92 crore.

He also commissioned seven TNEB sub-stations, established at a cost of Rs 65.87 crore. They are located in Vedaranyam (Nagapattinam district), Thiruporur (Chengalpattu district), Bommidi (Dharmapuri district), Karapattu (Tiruvannamalai district), Poothamedu (Villupuram district), Thanjavur and S Vellalapatti (Karur district). He also declared open a new headquarters building for the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited constructed at a cost of Rs 56.10 crore on Anna Road in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar handed over a cheque for Rs 1.40 crore to the Chief Minister as dividend for the year 2019-20 from Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation. The Corporation has already paid Rs 1 crore towards dividend for the year. The CM also handed over a cheque for Rs 14.58 lakh towards medical expenditure for injuries suffered by P Mullai, a teacher, Pulivalam Government High School, Sholingur, Ranipet district, while trying to save 26 students during a gas leakage in the neighbourhood. She risked her life to save the students.

However, the collapse of a house wall adjacent to the school left her with serious injuries. During Republic Day celebrations, she was honoured with Anna Medal for gallantry. Palaniswami then presented cheque for Rs 5 lakh to D Gukesh towards incentive for winning International Chess Grand Master title in 2019. He also presented the Chief Minister’s Sports award to 28 sportspersons for years 2009-10 to 2017-18, and to 27 coaches, physical education directors and teachers. In all, 55 winners received cheques for Rs 1 lakh each.

