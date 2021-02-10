Persons with disability (PwD) stage sit-in protest across TN demanding jobs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with disability staged a State-wide protest on Tuesday, urging better employment opportunities within both government and private sector. Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARADAC), staged a sit-in at various government offices urging the government to act on their demands.

In a statement, association members said that there are currently 13.35 lakh disabled persons in Tamil Nadu, who are educated and yet unemployed, of which 1.10 lakh have registered and await opportunities with the government.

While demanding posting in government jobs for these candidates as required by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the protesters also urged that the government mandate a reservation of five per cent for disabled persons in private jobs.

They have also asked the government to raise the welfare fund for disabled persons from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 as many of them do not have basic finances to meet every day needs.